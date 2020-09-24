UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Scraps $1.5bn Japan-funded Light Rail System

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:22 PM

Sri Lanka scraps $1.5bn Japan-funded light rail system

Sri Lanka's president has ordered the termination of a $1.5-billion Japanese-funded light rail project, saying it is not a "cost-effective solution" for the congested capital Colombo, officials said Thursday

Colombo, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's president has ordered the termination of a $1.5-billion Japanese-funded light rail project, saying it is not a "cost-effective solution" for the congested capital Colombo, officials said Thursday.

The deal signed under the previous government is the largest single foreign-funded infrastructure project in Sri Lanka, and was seen as a sign of the island nation reducing its dependence on China.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, elected last year, told the transport ministry to "terminate this project and close the project office with immediate effect", top aide P.B. Jayasundara said in a letter to the ministry.

There was no immediate comment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which in March last year loaned 30 billion Yen ($285 million) to finance the first phase of the Light Rail Transit (LRT).

Japanese technology including rolling stock was to be used on the rail system, which included 16 stations over 15.7 kilometres (9.

8 miles).

Detailed planning and land acquisition for the project in Colombo, which has some of the worst traffic congestion in South Asia, had already been completed and initial construction was under way.

The Japanese loan carries an interest rate of 0.1 percent and is repayable over 40 years with a 12-year grace period. Japan has already funded sections of new expressways and a key bridge to reduce traffic congestion in and out of the capital.

Under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa -- the incumbent's brother -- Sri Lanka borrowed billions of Dollars from China for projects including ports, highways and railways.

But several ended up as white elephants and left the country facing a mountain of debt -- mainly to China -- stoking fears about Beijing's "Belt and Road" masterplan for overseas infrastructure.

Unable to service its loans, the then government of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe leased a Chinese-built port at Hambantota in the island's south to a Beijing company for $1.12 billion in 2017.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Technology Sri Lanka China Company Road Traffic Beijing Colombo Japan March 2017 From Government Top Asia Billion Million P

Recent Stories

PTCL in collaboration with Huawei deploys first XG ..

13 minutes ago

Police arrest 2046 POs including 288 of A category ..

22 seconds ago

Arctic Sea Ice Dwindled by 67% Over Past 60 Years ..

24 seconds ago

Lukashenko Says Grateful to Chinese Leader for Con ..

26 seconds ago

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Kiev Not Even Hid ..

3 minutes ago

SC rejects religious scholar Mirza's apology in co ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.