Sri Lanka Still In Talks With Russia Over Oil, Gas Purchases - Transport Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Sri Lanka Still in Talks With Russia Over Oil, Gas Purchases - Transport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Sri Lanka continues its dialogue with Russia on possible purchases of oil and gas, Sri Lankan Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana told Sputnik in an interview.

"Sri Lanka does not buy oil from Russia yet, however, this is to be discussed with the Ministry of Petroleum.

I think we can get some win-win situation. Relevant authorities will discuss this with Russia," Gunawardana said.

The minister added that Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Janitha Liyanage was still negotiating a previously requested loan for purchasing fuel with the Russian government.

