Sri Lanka Stock Index Surpasses 16,000 Mark For First Time
COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Sri Lanka's All Share price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) surpassed the 16,000 mark for the first time in history on Thursday, official data shows.
By the end of trading on Thursday, the ASPI increased by 403.94 points to 16,348.55. The S&P SL20 was at 4,971.87 points, according to the data.
Both indexes were up by over 2 percent at the end of trading, CSE data shows.
The market turnover was 12.86 billion rupees (approximately 44 million U.S. Dollars), data shows.
Sri Lankan stocks have been bullish this year, with the ASPI surpassing the 15,000 mark for the first time in history on Dec. 23, 2024.
On Nov. 13, the ASPI crossed the 13,000 mark for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022.
The ASPI measures the movements of the overall market, while the S&P SL20 follows the performance of 20 leading publicly traded companies listed on the CSE.
