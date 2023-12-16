Open Menu

Sri Lanka To Attract FDI Worth 2.3 Bln USD In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Sri Lanka to attract FDI worth 2.3 bln USD in 2023

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Sri Lanka would attract foreign direct investment (FDI) worth 2.3 billion U.S. Dollars in 2023, state media reported on Saturday quoting State Minister of Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama.

With two weeks left in 2023, Sri Lanka has already attracted over 1.8 billion dollars in FDI, the state minister said.

Agreements on another four projects will be signed in the coming days, bringing the FDI to 2.3 billion dollars, Amunugama said.

The economic stability and steps taken to encourage FDI by the government were the main reasons for the increase, he said.

Despite the economic crisis, the board of Investment has been able to attract FDI of 1.75 billion dollars, exceeding the targeted amount of 1 billion dollars for 2022, Amunugama told a press conference in July.

