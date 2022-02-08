UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka To Import 400,000 Metric Tons Of Rice Over Rising Price

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Sri Lanka to import 400,000 metric tons of rice over rising price

The government of Sri Lanka has planned to import 400,000 metric tons of rice in a bid to increase supply against rising rice prices in the South Asian country

COLOMBO, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:The government of Sri Lanka has planned to import 400,000 metric tons of rice in a bid to increase supply against rising rice prices in the South Asian country.

As many as 300,000 metric tons of rice are expected to be imported from India, and a further 100,000 tons from Myanmar in order to bring down the rice prices artificially inflated by several large rice millers, Gilma Dahanayake, additional secretary of the ministry of trade, was quoted as saying by the state-owned Daily news newspaper on Tuesday.

Dahanayake said that rice stocks will be imported in tranches of 20,000 metric tons by the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation, which is a state-owned trading company.

Sri Lanka's food inflation as measured by the Colombo Consumer price Index reached as high as 25 percent in January due to supply shortfalls as a result of poor weather and a lack of fertilizer, as well as high import prices.

Sri Lanka consumes around 2.1 million metric tons of rice per year, according to Daily News.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Weather Import Poor Sri Lanka Company Colombo Price Myanmar January Stocks From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins ..

Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins to facilitate cattle farmers

41 seconds ago
 Snowy, rainy weather to continue in south China

Snowy, rainy weather to continue in south China

42 seconds ago
 New Zealand supports farmers, growers against COVI ..

New Zealand supports farmers, growers against COVID-19

44 seconds ago
 No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 ..

No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 case spike: official

5 minutes ago
 Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sana ..

Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sanawan

5 minutes ago
 Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukr ..

Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukraine Will Resolve Own Problems

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>