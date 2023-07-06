Open Menu

Sri Lankan Central Bank Expects Inflation To Drop To 7 Pct In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Sri Lankan inflation will drop to 7 percent in July, an official of the country's central bank told journalists in Colombo on Thursday

The central bank's Director of Economic Research P. K. G. Harischandra, while addressing a press conference, said the headline inflation will stabilize around mid-single-digit level in the medium term.

Harischandra said that the core inflation for June was reported at 9.8 percent and this is the first time inflation has gone below 10 percent in a few years.

In September 2022, Sri Lanka's headline, core, food and non-food inflation were 69.8 percent, 50.2 percent, 94.9 percent and 57.6 percent, respectively, which have dropped significantly by June 2023, he said.

Harischandra said that inflation has dropped faster than initially expected due to falling food and energy prices.

He said ongoing disinflation will be supported by the lagged impact of tight monetary and fiscal policies, the expected softening of energy and food prices and their spillover effects, the possible re-pricing of goods and services in light of the exchange rate appreciation, and a favorable statistical base effect.

The central bank said on Thursday that the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate were reduced by 200 basis points to 11.00 percent and 12.00 percent respectively.

