Sri Lankan Central Bank Further Reduces Policy Interest Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):The monetary board of the Sri Lankan central bank decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate by 200 basis points to 11.00 percent and 12.00 percent respectively, a statement from it said on Thursday.

The central bank said it took this decision at the monetary board meeting conducted on Wednesday.

The board arrived at this decision following a careful analysis of the current and expected developments, including the faster-than-envisaged disinflation process and benign inflation expectations in the domestic economy, with the aim of enabling the economy to reach its potential and stabilizing inflation at mid-single-digit levels in the medium term, while easing pressures in the financial markets, the statement said.

