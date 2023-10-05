Open Menu

Sri Lankan Central Bank Further Reduces Policy Interest Rates In October

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Sri Lankan central bank further reduces policy interest rates in October

The monetary board of the Sri Lankan central bank decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate by 100 basis points to 10.00 percent and 11.00 percent, respectively, it said in a statement on Thursday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The monetary board of the Sri Lankan central bank decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate by 100 basis points to 10.00 percent and 11.00 percent, respectively, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Central Bank of Sri Lanka said it took this decision at the monetary board meeting held on Wednesday.

The central bank said the monetary board arrived at this decision following a careful analysis of the current and expected developments, including low inflation and benign inflation expectations in the domestic economy, with the aim of stabilizing inflation at the envisaged 5 percent level in the medium term, thereby enabling the economy to reach its potential growth.

The monetary board expects that this reduction of policy interest rates, along with the significant easing of monetary policy previously, including the directions issued by the central bank to licensed banks to reduce interest rates, and the significant reduction of risk premia on government securities, would accelerate the downward adjustment in market interest rates, particularly lending rates, in the period ahead.

The financial sector is urged to pass on benefits of the continued easing of monetary conditions to individuals and businesses adequately and swiftly, thereby supporting the envisaged rebound of the economy, said the central bank.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Bank Market Government

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to b ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

11 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 120th Meeting of GCC Financial ..

UAE participates in 120th Meeting of GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Comm ..

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS scholarship studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS scholarship students

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan's banking system sound, deposits perfectl ..

Pakistan's banking system sound, deposits perfectly safe: SBP clarifies

8 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B ..

Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B meetings during trade mission ..

41 minutes ago
 French rail giant Alstom shares dive on cash flow ..

French rail giant Alstom shares dive on cash flow warning

8 minutes ago
Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiat ..

Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiative to enhance Emiratisation o ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Te ..

UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between UoS, ERC

1 hour ago
 Babar for creating history in India in ICC World C ..

Babar for creating history in India in ICC World Cup

8 minutes ago
 Dera's farmers for speedy completion of repair on ..

Dera's farmers for speedy completion of repair on CRBC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business