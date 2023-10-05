Sri Lankan central bank further reduces policy interest rates in October

The monetary board of the Sri Lankan central bank decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate by 100 basis points to 10.00 percent and 11.00 percent, respectively, it said in a statement on Thursday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The monetary board of the Sri Lankan central bank decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate by 100 basis points to 10.00 percent and 11.00 percent, respectively, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Central Bank of Sri Lanka said it took this decision at the monetary board meeting held on Wednesday.

The central bank said the monetary board arrived at this decision following a careful analysis of the current and expected developments, including low inflation and benign inflation expectations in the domestic economy, with the aim of stabilizing inflation at the envisaged 5 percent level in the medium term, thereby enabling the economy to reach its potential growth.

The monetary board expects that this reduction of policy interest rates, along with the significant easing of monetary policy previously, including the directions issued by the central bank to licensed banks to reduce interest rates, and the significant reduction of risk premia on government securities, would accelerate the downward adjustment in market interest rates, particularly lending rates, in the period ahead.

The financial sector is urged to pass on benefits of the continued easing of monetary conditions to individuals and businesses adequately and swiftly, thereby supporting the envisaged rebound of the economy, said the central bank.