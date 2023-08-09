Open Menu

Sri Lankan Central Bank Reduces Reserve Ratio To Inject Liquidity Into Banking System

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Sri Lankan central bank reduces reserve ratio to inject liquidity into banking system

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided to reduce the Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) applicable on all rupee deposit liabilities of commercial banks by 200 basis points from 4.00 percent to 2.00 percent

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) --:The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided to reduce the Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) applicable on all rupee deposit liabilities of commercial banks by 200 basis points from 4.00 percent to 2.00 percent.

The Central Bank said on Wednesday that the decision comes into effect from Aug. 16.

The Central Bank said this decision was taken with a view to injecting liquidity into the banking system and further reducing the market liquidity deficit on a permanent basis in line with the current monetary policy stance of the Central Bank.

This reduction in the SRR is expected to release around 200 billion rupees (about 623 million U.S. dollars) of liquidity to the domestic money market, the bank said.

This would allow licensed commercial banks to further reduce the market lending rates as a result of the reduction in the cost of funds, thereby supporting the expansion in credit flows to the country's economy, the Central Bank said.

