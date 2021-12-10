Sri Lankan exporters positive on growth outlook: survey

UrduPoint.com

Fri 10th December 2021

COLOMBO, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Sri Lankan exporters are optimistic about growth in exports, despite increases in global freight and shipping costs, local media citing a survey reported here Friday.

According to data from the bi-annual Export Barometer Survey by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), 48 percent of respondents expected moderate to high growth in exports, while 45 percent expected a moderate to high increase in capacity utilization in the next six months.

However, 84 percent of survey respondents said that they experienced high air freight costs while 87 percent experienced high container shipping costs. The main reasons given for these were a shortage of vessels and flights, and delays in goods clearance.

