Sri Lankan rupee appreciates against major currencies

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Sri Lankan rupee has appreciated against major currencies during the year up to Feb. 29, 2024, the country's central bank said in a press release on Thursday.

The Sri Lankan currency appreciated by 4.4 percent against the U.S. dollar, 6.8 percent against the euro, 5 percent against the sterling pound, 10.

8 percent against the Japanese yen, 9.8 percent against the Australian dollar and 4.2 percent against the Indian rupee during the period, the central bank said.

Meanwhile, gross official reserves continued to improve to 4.5 billion U.S. dollars by the end of January, the central bank said.

Earnings from tourism recorded the highest monthly value in January in the past four years, it said.