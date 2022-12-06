UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan State Minister For Finance Calls On Ishaq Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Sri Lankan State Minister for Finance calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan State Minister for Finance Shehan Semasinghe along with Deputy Secretary to the treasury Priyantha Rathnayaka called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and other senior officers from the finance division participated in the meeting, said a press release issued here by the finance division.

The finance minister welcomed the delegation and shared Pakistan's overall economic outlook.

He also talked about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction, and rehabilitation program and shared that due to the pragmatic policies of the present government, the economy of Pakistan has resiliently faced the negative repercussions of the devastating flood crisis.

The Sri Lankan state minister of finance apprised the economic situation of Sri Lanka and it was shared that Sri Lanka is currently facing massive economic crunch.

He appreciated the well-consolidated and fully streamlined digital cash transfer system and social safety net in form of BISP in Pakistan.

The finance minister offered that Pakistan would be happy to provide any assistance in terms of technical assistance and capacity building to Sri Lanka.

The finance minister shared best wishes and offered full support and cooperation to Shehan Semasinghe in this time of crisis.

The Sri Lankan finance minister thanked the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for his support and goodwill.

