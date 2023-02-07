Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Russia Janita Liyanage told Sputnik that she had asked her country's Central Bank to reconsider the possibility of using Russia's Mir cards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Russia Janita Liyanage told Sputnik that she had asked her country's Central Bank to reconsider the possibility of using Russia's Mir cards.

"Talks on the use of Mir cards are under way. I have sent a request about this to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Now this issue is being discussed," Liyanage said when asked whether it was possible to resume talks on the use of Mir cards in Sri Lanka.

Tourists coming to the island, she said, today can use the project of Russia's National Investment and Industrial Bank and Sri Lanka's People's Bank: for this it is necessary to create a bank account with the Russian bank.

After that, upon arrival in Sri Lanka, they can apply for a local Visa card.

"Overall, as part of this cooperation, more than 1,000 plastic cards have been issued in People's Bank for Russians," the ambassador said.

Earlier, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said that it could not allow the use of Russian Mir cards in the country due to US sanctions.