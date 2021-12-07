UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Board Of Investment Reports Export Revenues Surpassing 2019

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:35 PM

Sri Lanka's Board of Investment reports export revenues surpassing 2019

Export enterprises under the purview of Sri Lanka's Board of Investment (BOI) have surpassed revenues made in 2019 indicating a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported Tuesday

COLOMBO, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Export enterprises under the purview of Sri Lanka's board of Investment (BOI) have surpassed revenues made in 2019 indicating a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported Tuesday.

A statement by the BOI said that export industries in categories including rubber, textiles and fabrics, electronics, food processing, industrial chemicals, petroleum, plastic and transport equipment have recorded double-digit growth compared with the 2019 figures.

The BOI, which is Sri Lanka's apex investment promotion agency, said that between January and November 2021, it approved and signed 117 investment projects worth 2 billion U.S. dollars, out of which 980 million U.S. Dollars were foreign investments.

"The overall investment pipeline has exceeded 2019 values, despite the pandemic continuing through 2020 and 2021," the BOI was quoted as saying by the Daily FT. En

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sri Lanka January November 2019 2020 Textile Media From Billion Million BOI

Recent Stories

UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch towards Saudi Arabia

32 seconds ago
 Dubai Government announces four and half day worki ..

Dubai Government announces four and half day working week

8 minutes ago
 Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for Decembe ..

Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for December 21-22 - Kazakh Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People ..

Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Rizwan, Alam hit fifty as Pakistan declare for 300 ..

Rizwan, Alam hit fifty as Pakistan declare for 300-4

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.