COLOMBO, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Export enterprises under the purview of Sri Lanka's board of Investment (BOI) have surpassed revenues made in 2019 indicating a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported Tuesday.

A statement by the BOI said that export industries in categories including rubber, textiles and fabrics, electronics, food processing, industrial chemicals, petroleum, plastic and transport equipment have recorded double-digit growth compared with the 2019 figures.

The BOI, which is Sri Lanka's apex investment promotion agency, said that between January and November 2021, it approved and signed 117 investment projects worth 2 billion U.S. dollars, out of which 980 million U.S. Dollars were foreign investments.

"The overall investment pipeline has exceeded 2019 values, despite the pandemic continuing through 2020 and 2021," the BOI was quoted as saying by the Daily FT. En