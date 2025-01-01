Sri Lanka's Customs Earns Over 5 Bln USD In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM
COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Sri Lanka's customs earned a revenue of over 1.51 trillion rupees (over 5.1 billion U.S. Dollars) for 2024, the highest annual revenue in its history, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
For 2024, the Sri Lankan government set a target of 1.533 trillion rupees (over 5.
2 billion dollars).
In 2023, customs earned about 970 billion rupees (over 3.3 billion dollars), according to official data.
The department said the increase in revenue was due to the government's tax policies, increased imports and significant reforms implemented by the customs administration to streamline the tax collection process.
Recent Stories
Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025
Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
More Stories From Business
-
Sri Lanka's customs earns over 5 bln USD in 20245 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 10.52% to $16.561 bln in first half of FY15 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to take steps for promotion of honey business24 minutes ago
-
Need stressed to bring women in business sector2 hours ago
-
SECP notifies adoption of IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards2 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.1,000 to Rs.273,600 per tola2 hours ago
-
PMEX advances concept of innovation, market productivity in commodity market: CEO PMEX4 hours ago
-
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products5 hours ago
-
7th agriculture census launched: Ahsan highlights data Importance in meeting food security challenge ..6 hours ago
-
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 202510 hours ago