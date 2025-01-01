COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Sri Lanka's customs earned a revenue of over 1.51 trillion rupees (over 5.1 billion U.S. Dollars) for 2024, the highest annual revenue in its history, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

For 2024, the Sri Lankan government set a target of 1.533 trillion rupees (over 5.

2 billion dollars).

In 2023, customs earned about 970 billion rupees (over 3.3 billion dollars), according to official data.

The department said the increase in revenue was due to the government's tax policies, increased imports and significant reforms implemented by the customs administration to streamline the tax collection process.