COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Sri Lanka's economic output is expected to contract by 4.2 percent this year, the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.

The World Bank said the contraction in 2023 is due to ongoing foreign currency shortages, the effects of higher inflation, and policy measures designed to restore macroeconomic stability.

In 2022, Sri Lanka's economic output is estimated to have fallen by 9.2 percent as the government ran out of the foreign exchange needed to cover food and fuel imports, and to service external debt, it said.

"While the authorities are now implementing a stabilization program, the country faces continuing shortages of food, energy, and medical supplies," it said.

The crisis and its repercussions have increased poverty and reversed much of the country's income gains over the past decade, the World Bank said.