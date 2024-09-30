Sri Lanka's Exports Increase By 4.67 Pct In August
COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka's total exports for August 2024 were recorded at 1.4 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 4.67 percent compared to the corresponding month of last year, according to the country's Export Development board on Monday.
Quoting data from Sri Lanka Customs, the EDB said the merchandise export performance in August 2024 amounted to 1.1 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 4.
18 percent compared to the corresponding month of 2023.
This was mainly due to the increase in earnings from the export of apparel and textiles, tea, rubber-based products, coconut-based products, spices and concentrates.
After a gap of two years, apparel and textiles exports surpassed the 500 million U.S. Dollars mark in August 2024.
The estimated value of services exports for August 2024 was 318.77 million U.S. dollars, increasing 6.49 percent over the corresponding period of 2023.
