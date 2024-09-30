Open Menu

Sri Lanka's Exports Increase By 4.67 Pct In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Sri Lanka's exports increase by 4.67 pct in August

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka's total exports for August 2024 were recorded at 1.4 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 4.67 percent compared to the corresponding month of last year, according to the country's Export Development board on Monday.

Quoting data from Sri Lanka Customs, the EDB said the merchandise export performance in August 2024 amounted to 1.1 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 4.

18 percent compared to the corresponding month of 2023.

This was mainly due to the increase in earnings from the export of apparel and textiles, tea, rubber-based products, coconut-based products, spices and concentrates.

After a gap of two years, apparel and textiles exports surpassed the 500 million U.S. Dollars mark in August 2024.

The estimated value of services exports for August 2024 was 318.77 million U.S. dollars, increasing 6.49 percent over the corresponding period of 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Sri Lanka August Textile From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

2 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

2 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

2 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

2 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

2 hours ago
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

2 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

2 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

3 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

3 hours ago
 PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business