Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Increase To 3.5 Bln USD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Sri Lanka's gross official reserves is estimated at around 3.5 billion U.S. dollars by the end of June 2023, a statement from its central bank said on Thursday

The central bank said the trade deficit decreased notably during the five months ending in May with a significant decrease in merchandise imports, despite some setbacks in merchandise exports, reflecting the moderation of global demand.

According to the statement, the liquidity conditions in the domestic foreign exchange market continued to improve in recent months supported by increased forex inflows.

Earnings from tourism as well as workers' remittances are expected to have increased substantially during the first half of 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and this momentum is expected to continue going forward, said the central bank.

