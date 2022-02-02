UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition Expected To Create Investment Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 01:39 PM

COLOMBO, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition, which will open on Thursday, is expected to create investment opportunities, state media reported on Wednesday.

Organized by Sri Lanka's Industrial Development board, the exhibition at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo will feature over 300 stalls representing 20 fields of industry.

"The main objective of this national industrial exhibition is to create both local and foreign investment opportunities for local industrialists as well as to open up new market spaces," Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa was quoted by the Daily news as saying.

Weerawansa also said that the exhibition is intended to introduce people to local Sri Lankan industries and inspire youth to become entrepreneurs.

Industries including construction contributed to 26.2 percent of Sri Lanka's gross domestic product in 2020.

