Sri Lanka's Police Inspector General Calls On Protesters To Act Peacefully

Published July 08, 2022

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Sri Lanka's Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickramaratne on Friday called on activists to refrain from damaging private or public property during upcoming protests.

"The police always respect the freedom of expression, speech and peaceful gatherings guaranteed by the constitution, and we will take all possible measures to protect and promote these rights of citizens," Wickramaratne said.

A magistrate's court in Colombo rejected the police's request to ban protests near the presidential residence, planned for July 8-9, saying that the police are authorized to take the necessary measures in case of any illegal actions.

In May, groups of pro- and anti-government activists clashed in Colombo amid the state of emergency and a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of the president.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from office in a bid to mitigate the ongoing crisis. The protesters set his and the president's houses on fire.

Sri Lanka has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in its history since gaining independence in 1948. The dire economic situation was caused by shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively impacted remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation facing lengthy power blackouts.

