UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's Stock Market Ups

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Sri Lanka's stock market ups

Sri Lanka's stock market gained on Friday following the appointment of United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's new prime minister on Thursday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) --:Sri Lanka's stock market gained on Friday following the appointment of United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's new prime minister on Thursday.

The All Share price Index rose 4.43 percent to close at 8,098.41 points and the S&P SL20 rallied 5.22 percent to 2,662.31 at the close.

The Colombo Stock Exchange has been adversely affected by the economic woes in the South Asian country, and the index has fallen 26 percent by the end of March compared to the end of 2021.

Wickremesinghe is expected to form a new government that could stabilize economy and manage the discussions with the International Monetary Fund to seek financial aid.

Sri Lanka has been plunged into weeks of economic crisis stemming from a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a shortage in essential supplies such as fuel, food and medicines.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Exchange Price Colombo Stock Exchange March Market All From Government Share Asia

Recent Stories

Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to b ..

Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to break all the records!

18 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan gives advice to daughter Suhana Kha ..

Shah Rukh Khan gives advice to daughter Suhana Khan for her acting debut

24 minutes ago
 Govt mobilises authorities to tackle heatwave, adv ..

Govt mobilises authorities to tackle heatwave, advisory issued

18 seconds ago
 CJP forms a larger, six regular benches for next w ..

CJP forms a larger, six regular benches for next week

20 seconds ago
 PTI trying to spread hatred: Tarar

PTI trying to spread hatred: Tarar

23 seconds ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.