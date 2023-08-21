(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):Sri Lanka's inflation based on the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) decreased to 4.6 percent in July from 10.8 percent in June, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday.

The department said inflation in the food category dropped to negative 2.5 percent last month from 2.5 percent in June.

Inflation in the non-food group decreased to 10.9 percent in July from 18.3 percent in June.

Sri Lanka's inflation will fall further in August before staying between 4 percent and 6 percent, Director of Economic Research Department at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka P.K.G. Harischandra told journalists in early August.

The South Asian country has seen inflation drop steadily since September 2022 when the NCPI recorded an inflation at 73.7 percent.