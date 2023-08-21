Open Menu

Sri Lank's Infaltion Drops Further To 4.6 Pct In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Sri Lank's infaltion drops further to 4.6 pct in July

Sri Lanka's inflation based on the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) decreased to 4.6 percent in July from 10.8 percent in June, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):Sri Lanka's inflation based on the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) decreased to 4.6 percent in July from 10.8 percent in June, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday.

The department said inflation in the food category dropped to negative 2.5 percent last month from 2.5 percent in June.

Inflation in the non-food group decreased to 10.9 percent in July from 18.3 percent in June.

Sri Lanka's inflation will fall further in August before staying between 4 percent and 6 percent, Director of Economic Research Department at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka P.K.G. Harischandra told journalists in early August.

The South Asian country has seen inflation drop steadily since September 2022 when the NCPI recorded an inflation at 73.7 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Bank Price June July August September From Asia P

Recent Stories

Pakistan gears up for First ODI against Afghanista ..

Pakistan gears up for First ODI against Afghanistan

9 minutes ago
 ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepr ..

ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepreneurs

19 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused of blind murder case

Police arrest accused of blind murder case

18 minutes ago
 6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

18 minutes ago
 03 stolen motorcycles recovered

03 stolen motorcycles recovered

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 Int ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 International Business Awards

20 minutes ago
Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on m ..

Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on minor maid

21 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with ..

Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with Rs 390m: commissioner

23 minutes ago
 DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develo ..

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develop logistics and trade in Great ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows h ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows healthy environment and sustain ..

35 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istan ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istanbul

36 minutes ago
 Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted t ..

Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted to safe places

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business