SRO issued to reverse ban on imports of luxury items to meet Int’l obligations: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2022) Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that the government issued an SRO to reverse the ban on imports of luxury items to meet international obligations.

Taking to Twitter, Miftah Ismail said the goods struck at the ports would gradually be released with penalty surcharge of up to one hundred percent of assessed value.

The Finance Minister said Tariff Policy board would soon come up with new Regulatory Duty rates that would ensure that our limited foreign exchange was spent on essential items and not on these items that we have unbanned. He said we must live within our means.