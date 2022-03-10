UrduPoint.com

SSCG Decides To Keep Sindh CNG Stations Closed For Three Daysc

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2022 | 04:29 PM

The Gas supply company said the management decided to suspend gas supply to all CNG stations in the province from Friday onwards.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2022) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSCG) on Thursday decided to keep CNG stations across Sindh closed for three days starting tomorrow (March 11).

The Gas supply company said the management decided to suspend gas supply to all CNG stations in the province from Friday onwards. It said that the CNG stations will close at 8am on Friday and open on Monday, March 14, at the same hour.

He said the last time when the gas supply was suspended was on March 4, which was restored after 72 hours.

Earlier, Before that, the CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan reopened on February 14 after a gap of nearly three months.

SSGC said, "Gas supply was suspended to CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance to the Gas Load Management Plan,".

It added that the gas supplies were being restored to only those CNG stations that are operating on RLNG

