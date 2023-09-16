SSCI-Trade SCCI demands withdrawal of fuel prices hike in best interests of national economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) demanded that the interim government should withdraw the gigantic hike in fuel prices in the best interest of the national economy, businesses, and industries.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, Ijaz Khan Afridi, acting president of the SCCI said the unprecedented hike in prices of petroleum products would bring a new storm of inflation that would adversely affect the business community and poor masses.

He said that they should review its policies and initiate consultation with chambers and relevant stakeholders to revive the crippling national economy.

The SCCI acting chief observed the inflation-hit business community and people earlier protested against inflation bills, now their miseries will further increase after the massive increase in fuel prices.

Ijaz Afridi urged civil and military leadership to play a proactive role in putting the national economy on the right track.