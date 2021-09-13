UrduPoint.com

SSGC Announces To Close CNG For Four Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

SSGC announces to close CNG for four days

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Sukkur has announced to keep CNG stations closed for four days from Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Sukkur has announced to keep CNG stations closed for four days from Monday.

According to the official announcement, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed across the region till September 16, 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

CNG Company Sukkur September Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 632 new COVID-19 cases, 705 recoveri ..

UAE announces 632 new COVID-19 cases, 705 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Citizens demand action against unknown for uprooti ..

Citizens demand action against unknown for uprooting saplings along Tufail Road

18 seconds ago
 Medvedev wins maiden Grand Slam title, ends Djokov ..

Medvedev wins maiden Grand Slam title, ends Djokovic's bid for year's Grand Slam ..

19 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 19,198 new COVID-19 cases, 292 ne ..

Malaysia reports 19,198 new COVID-19 cases, 292 new deaths

21 seconds ago
 Dogs of war: Afghan mutts find new home after miss ..

Dogs of war: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation

5 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,433 more COVID-19 cases, 274,415 ..

S.Korea reports 1,433 more COVID-19 cases, 274,415 in total

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.