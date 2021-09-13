SSGC Announces To Close CNG For Four Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:17 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Sukkur has announced to keep CNG stations closed for four days from Monday.
According to the official announcement, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed across the region till September 16, 2021.