SSGC Connecting Newly Developed Fields With Production Gathering System

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 01:10 PM

SSGC connecting newly developed fields with production gathering system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has started connecting newly developed fields with its production gathering system to bridge the increasing demand and supply gap of the commodity.

"During this winter, the company faced shortfall of around 80-85 MMCFD gas, which was approximately 40-45 MMCFD during the last winter," according to an official document available with APP.

To meet the increased demand, the company has recently laid 48-kilometer pipeline of 12-inch diameter and started injected around 15 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas in the system from the Rehman Gas Field, while 20 MMCFD more would be added from the same field after completion of some formalities.

Similarly, the SSGC laid 28-kilomter pipelines of 8-inch diameter to connect two matured wells, Ayesha and Amina, of the Badin IV South Field with the system from where around 23 MMCFD additional gas would be injected as the pipelines testing was in the progress.

Earlier, a senior official told APP that the Petroleum Division would continue to work in national interest and was cognizant of its responsibilities to ensure uninterrupted supply in the country.

The official said it was on record that most of the discoveries made during last 10 years in Sindh and Balochistan had been allocated to Sui Southern Gas Company.

"There is a nominal difference between the gas being produced and consumed in Sindh. There is a little volume that is going out from the province." He said around 2,200 million cubic feet gas per day (MMCFD) was being produced from Sindh, out of which currently12,24 MMCFD was being given through SSGC system, while estimated 750-800 MMCFD gas directly went to three power plants and fertilizers units in Sindh directly.

Replying a query, he said the government had supplied overall 50 percent additional gas to the country's domestic sector year on year basis, while 12percent additional gas in the overall sector.

He said Liquefied Natural Gas terminals were operating with their full capacity to ensure better supply of the commodity in the cold weather, adding the government was ensuring supply of gas to domestic consumers on priority.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Balochistan Company Progress Same Badin Gas From Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million

More Stories From Business

