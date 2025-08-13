SSGC Extends Gas Supply Until Midnight For Independence Day
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:48 PM
An SSGC spokesperson said that the routine nightly gas load management, which usually begins in the late hours, will be postponed tonight, between Wednesday and Thursday
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a revised gas supply schedule for Karachi and other cities to facilitate consumers during Independence Day celebrations.
Gas supply to consumers will remain available until midnight on the night of August 14–15.
Under normal circumstances, SSGC suspends gas supply at 10:00 pm daily and resumes it at 6:00 am the following morning.
Last week, the domestic and commercial gas consumers complained about massive hike in gas bills while the traders and business communities raised serious concerns. The FPCCI leaders asked the prime minister and relevant officials to take notice of it. They said that running a business has become difficult.
