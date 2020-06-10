UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSGC Gets Rs 662.693 Mln To Gasify 40 Villages In Balochistan During Last Five Years

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:35 PM

SSGC gets Rs 662.693 mln to gasify 40 villages in Balochistan during last five years

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has received funds amounting to Rs 662.693 million to provide natural gas to 40 villages and localities of Balochistan province during the last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has received funds amounting to Rs 662.693 million to provide natural gas to 40 villages and localities of Balochistan province during the last five years.

The funds had been provided under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme, according to an official document available with APP.

The total villages gasification project cost was around Rs 763.659 million, in which the company's share stood at Rs 140.594 million and the Government of Pakistan Share Rs 623.065 million.

Out of the received Rs 662.693 funds, an estimated amount of Rs 241.627 had so far been utilized on laying the pipeline network.

The company has completed the task to gasify eight villages, while rest of 32 schemes would be tentatively accomplished by June 2020.

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Company June Gas 2020 Government Share Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

TRA: Microsoft addresses security gaps in Windows ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority ..

11 minutes ago

Cabinet restructures Board of Directors of Emirate ..

11 minutes ago

Save Tobacco Farmers from the Wrath of big tobacco

19 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan Thanks fans after her instagram account ..

30 minutes ago

Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 tabled in NA

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.