SSGC gets Rs 662.693 mln to gasify 40 villages in Balochistan during last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has received funds amounting to Rs 662.693 million to provide natural gas to 40 villages and localities of Balochistan province during the last five years.

The funds had been provided under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme, according to an official document available with APP.

The total villages gasification project cost was around Rs 763.659 million, in which the company's share stood at Rs 140.594 million and the Government of Pakistan Share Rs 623.065 million.

Out of the received Rs 662.693 funds, an estimated amount of Rs 241.627 had so far been utilized on laying the pipeline network.

The company has completed the task to gasify eight villages, while rest of 32 schemes would be tentatively accomplished by June 2020.

