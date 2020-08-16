SSGC preparing PC-I to gasify localities falling within 5-KM radius of gasfields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would gasify the localities and villages falling within five-kilometer radius of gas producing fields, being operated by Exploration and Production (E&P) companies in different parts of Sindh and Balochistan, under a multi-billion rupees project. "Accordingly, the company is in the process of preparing PC-I to undertake the first phase of the project which will be submitted to DDWP (Departmental Development Working Party) for its approval," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP. He said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has recently allowed the Finance Division, on a summary submitted by the Petroleum Division, to release Rs1 billion to the company for undertaking the gas supply project in the localities situated within 5-KM radius of gas fields."It is in compliance with the Supreme Court and High Court decisions." The total estimated cost of the project is Rs4.912, out of which SSGC would get Rs1 billion during the year 2020-21, while the remaining amount in subsequent fiscal years. Meanwhile, according to an official document available with APP, the company would provide around 144,371 new gas connections including 143,023 domestic, 1,164 commercial and 184 industrial during the current fiscal year as per its annual network expansion plan.

The SSGC has also planned to lay 1,418 KMs additional distribution and transmission lines in the year 2020-21. During the last fiscal year, the SSGC had issued as many as 123,900 domestic gas connections, 700 commercial and 95 industrial, commercial, besides laying 850 kilometer additional distribution and supply lines on its network. The company would lay a nine-KM pipeline for supply of 13.5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Dhabeiji SEZ at Town Border Station (TBS), Sindh, besides laying a 3.5-KM supply line to supply 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park at TBS, Sindh. The SSGC has also planned to install one New Gas Turbine driven Centrifugal Compressor at HQ-Shikarpur, Sindh, lay 125-KM pipeline from Sindh University, Jamshoro to Karachi and 31-KM pipeline from Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) Clifton to Surjani Town, Karachi.

/395/778