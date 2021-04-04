UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSGC Replaces 315,290 Faulty Meters To Bring Down UFG Ratio

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

SSGC replaces 315,290 faulty meters to bring down UFG ratio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has replaced around 315,290 faulty meters during the last fiscal year in a bid to bring down the ratio of Unaccounted for Gas (UFG), a key factor affecting its financial health and growth.

Besides, the SSGC Measurement Department replaced and tested 1,244 industrial meters against the target of 1,560 meters.

 "Similarly, during 2019-20, around 3,000 industrial meters have been field proved at the site for ensuring the accuracy of installed measurement instruments and equipment. These meters were tested at the Meter Testing Lab," according to an official report available with APP.

 The company's vigilant teams detected around 228,755 theft cases in domestic, industrial and commercial sectors, including unregistered consumers.

 Besides, it carried out 74 network segmentation jobs, rehabilitated 143 kilometres of damaged pipelines, undertook 16,061underground and 993,950 overhead gas leaking surveys to prevent line losses.

 During the period under review, as many as 97 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against the pilferers taking the total number of cases to 460. "Till now 27 culprits are convicted up to 13 years in jail. In ongoing trials, around 63 are on bail and around 52 in custody. Fifty-five recovery suites were also filed in this financial year (2019-20)." The SSGC has decreased the volumetric loss of 5,167 MMCF gas against a target of 7,966 MMCF gas and brought down its UFG losses ratio by 0.15% as compared to the previous year.

 The present government has given the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and the SSGC a three-year UFG reduction plan [2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22] to gradually overcome the losses of 18,246 MMCF gas and 40,629 MMCF gas respectively.

The companies in total have been given the target to overcome the volumetric losses of 58,869 MMCF gas.

 A senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP that in line with the government's strategy to reduce line loss, the gas companies were taking all possible measures to bring down the UFG ratio gradually in the coming years.

Under the strategy, the official said inspection of all industrial, commercial and domestic consumers was being carried out regularly to prevent gas theft by taking prompt action against unauthorized connections and illegal networks.

 The UFG being one of the most critical elements in the gas sector, the official said, played a vital role in reducing the profitability of the gas transmission and distribution companies. He said the government had promulgated the Gas (Theft Control & Recovery) Ordinance, 2016 and involved law enforcement agencies to prevent gas theft.

The official said almost all industrial customers had been 'Cyber Locked' by restricting unauthorized access to the customer meter stations and allowing entry to authorized personnel only.

Besides, he said, the Electronic Volume Correctors had been installed at almost all the industries for strict check and balance on gas consumption and abnormalities.

According to a clause of the Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Act-2016, any person who committed or abetted in tampering with gas pipelines for gas theft or disrupting the supply of gas, would be punished "with rigorous imprisonment which may extend to fourteen years but shall not be less than seven years and with fine which may extend to ten million rupees."/395/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Jail Company Fine SITE May Gas 2016 All Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAEâ€™s rich craftsm ..

7 minutes ago

Oman reports new 3,139 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deat ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 752 declarations for Expo ..

37 minutes ago

Egypt captivates world with Golden Pharaoh Parade

37 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s special industrial zones vital incubators ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi committed to transitioning to clean and ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.