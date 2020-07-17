UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSGC To Gasify Localities Falling Within 5-km Radius Of Gas Fields

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

SSGC to gasify localities falling within 5-km radius of gas fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would gasify the localities and villages falling within five-kilometer radius of gas producing fields, being operated by Exploration and Production (E&P) companies in different parts of Sindh and Balochistan, under a multi-billion rupees project.

"Accordingly, the company is in the process of preparing PC-I to undertake the first phase of the project which will be submitted to DDWP (Departmental Development Working Party) for its approval," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP on Friday.

He said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its recent meeting had allowed the Finance Division, on a summary submitted by the Petroleum Division, to release Rs1 billion to the company for undertaking the gas supply project in the localities situated within 5-kilometre radius of gas fields. "It is in compliance with the Supreme Court and High Court decisions." The total estimated cost of the project is Rs4.912 billion, out of which SSGC would get Rs1 billion during the year 2020-21, while the remaining amount in subsequent fiscal years.

Meanwhile, according to an official document available with APP, the company would provide around 144,371 new gas connections including 143,023 domestic, 1,164 commercial and 184 industrial during the current fiscal year as per its annual network expansion plan.

The SSGC has also planned to lay 1,418 kilometres additional distribution and transmission lines in the year 2020-21.

During the last fiscal year, the SSGC had issued as many as 123,900 domestic gas connections, 700 commercial and 95 industrial, commercial, besides laying 850 kilometer additional distribution and supply lines on its network.

The company would lay a nine-kilometres pipeline for supply of 13.5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Dhabeiji SEZ at Town Border Station (TBS), Sindh, besides laying a 3.5 kilometres supply line to supply 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park at TBS, Sindh.

The SSGC has also planned to install one New Gas Turbine driven Centrifugal Compressor at HQ-Shikarpur, Sindh, lay 125-kilometre pipeline from Sindh University, Jamshoro to Karachi and 31-KM pipeline from Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) Clifton to Surjani Town, Karachi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Supreme Court Company Jamshoro Bin Qasim Border Gas From Cabinet Attock Cement (Pakistan) Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

51 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

1 hour ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

2 hours ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.