SSP Traffic Warden celebrates Eid with on-duty police officers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Mehmood Khan visited the Traffic Police Lines on Eid to celebrate the occasion with police personnel who remained on duty to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety.

During the visit, SSP Tariq Mehmood Khan paid tribute to the dedication of officers who sacrificed their personal celebrations for their duty.

He personally met with each officer, boosted their morale, and listened to their concerns.

He acknowledged the commitment of the police force, stating that their sacrifices in ensuring public safety and maintaining order were commendable. Appreciating their dedication, he emphasized that their role In serving the community, even on festive occasions, was truly exemplary.

The visit aimed to recognize the hard work of the traffic police and boost their motivation as they continued their duties during the Eid festivities.