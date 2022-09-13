UrduPoint.com

St. Petersburg International Gas Forum Gathers Guests From 20 Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The 11th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF), which opened on Tuesday in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre, will host more than 80 events with the participation of 700 speakers from 20 countries.

The SPIGF, one of the largest specialized convention and exhibition events in the oil and gas industry, aims to outline prospects for the further development of the sector, according to the organizers.

Traditionally, the forum gathers representatives of Federal and regional authorities, top managers of major international and Russian industrial corporations, global experts, heads of relevant universities and innovation centers.

The plenary session of the forum dedicated to the Russian Gas Industry: Development Priorities in New Conditions, will be attended by representatives of the Russian government, international and foreign companies, as well as educational and research organizations.

Among the main events of the SPIGF 2022 convention program are the international scientific and practical conference "Underground Gas Storage: Reliability and Efficiency" and plenary session "Gas Engine Fuel: a Reliable Solution in the Face of New Social-Economical and Environmental Challenges."

The forum will bring forth important issues such as advanced import substitution across the industry and investments in the human capital as one of the pillars of progressive development in the field.

Young industry leaders and leading experts from oil and gas companies will traditionally hold a series of sessions on various topics as part of the Youth Day.

The GAS INTO ENGINES 2022 rally is likely to become one of the highlights of this year's event, the organizers said. It will showcase KAMAZ 5490 NEO haulage trucks running on liquefied natural gas.

