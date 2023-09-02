Open Menu

Stable Market To Leave Positive Impact On Cotton Supply Chain

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the current year is "the year of revival of cotton"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the current year is "the year of revival of cotton".

He said this while presiding over the meeting held in Multan and Bahawalpur to monitor the current situation of cotton and floods in South Punjab, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

It is encouraging that the cotton market remains stable this year as it would have a positive impact on the cotton supply chain, he added. He further said that there was a need to pay special attention to nutritional management in order to get full production of the cotton crop during this month.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that measures should continue on a priority basis for cotton surveillance, monitoring and prevention of harmful insects.

The secretary was told that the overall condition of cotton was satisfactory in the province and priority measures were being taken for better care of the crop.

However, in some areas the attack of whitefly, millybug and pink bollworm has been observed. On receiving the report, agricultural extension and pest warning teams are spraying agricultural poison with advanced chemistry.

The secretary gave instructions that a technical session of agricultural experts should be held to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the prevention of harmful insects and worms.

During the briefing, it was further informed that harvesting of early sown cotton crop was in progress and overall crop was good so far.

More Stories From Business