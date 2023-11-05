Open Menu

Stable Monetary Policy Leads To Sustainable Growth, Attracting Foreign Investment

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said stability in monetary policy is a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and an indispensable factor in attracting foreign direct investment.

Speaking at a conference on “ Stability in Monetary Policy Pays Dividends” held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank, he said by maintaining a consistent and transparent monetary policy framework, nations can create a robust economic foundation, stimulate investment, and foster innovation, ultimately leading to shared prosperity for their people, said a news release here.

He emphasized the critical role that stability in monetary policy plays in fostering economic growth and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

In today's interconnected global economy, maintaining a stable monetary policy framework is essential for promoting sustainable development and creating a favorable environment for both domestic and international investors, he added.

He said stability characterized by consistent interest rates, controlled inflation, and prudent fiscal management, provides a solid foundation for economic growth.

He said when foreign and local investors anticipate stable economic conditions, they are more likely to make long-term investments, expand their operations, and create job opportunities.

He said this confidence in the economic environment stimulates entrepreneurship and innovation, leading to increased productivity and overall economic prosperity.

Meher Kashif Younis said further more, a predictable monetary policy framework enhances a country's attractiveness to foreign investors and a stable monetary policy signals the government's commitment to economic stability and creates a conducive atmosphere for foreign businesses to invest with confidence.

This, in turn, leads to the infusion of capital, technology transfer, job creation, and the development of local industries.

