Staff Advised At ADB Headquarters To Temporarily Work From Home

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

Staff advised at ADB Headquarters to temporarily work from home

The staff at the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) headquarters in Manila, Philippines, are temporarily working from their homes from Thursday following advice that a visitor to the Bank has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The staff at the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) headquarters in Manila, Philippines, are temporarily working from their homes from Thursday following advice that a visitor to the Bank has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to an ADB press statement received here, the Bank's Manila headquarters facility would be closed from today (12 March) to undertake cleaning and disinfecting, adding the�bank operations would continue.

The ADB Management will decide in coming days as to when the bank premises will be reopened, it added.

"The safety of staff and visitors to the Bank and their families is of utmost importance to us. We are providing support to staff who interacted with the visitor," said ADB Vice President for Administration and Corporate Management Ms Deborah Stokes.

