UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Staff-level Accord With IMF To Spur Economic Growth: Hafeez Shaikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:21 PM

Staff-level accord with IMF to spur economic growth: Hafeez Shaikh

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said the staff-level agreement between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan would help improve exports and investments and lead the country towards economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said the staff-level agreement between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan would help improve exports and investments and lead the country towards economic growth.

Talking to media persons outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said owing to this agreement, investors from across the world and capital markets would be attracted towards Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IMF and Pakistan reached the staff-level agreement on second to fifth reviews of country's reform programme under 'extended fund facility'.

This agreement is subject to the approval of the IMF's executive board and after the completion of reviews around US$500 million would be released.

Hafeez Shaikh while talking about the Senate elections, said it was democratic right of every individual and party to hold their opinion and take part in elections.

"Ultimately the electorate; and in our case, the members of National Assembly will decide who will be the member of Senate," he said and expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had only one interest that was to make Pakistan prosperous and increase its respect on the globe and added it was the main factor which distinguished the PTI and its leadership from other parties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Exports Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead Market Media From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launches professional players ..

10 seconds ago

UAE announces 3,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,570 reco ..

8 minutes ago

US court orders $834 mn from BMS, Sanofi on Plavix ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Drafted Plan to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emiss ..

2 minutes ago

Italy must rebuild after pandemic, at heart of EU: ..

2 minutes ago

Six People Detained in Russia's Crimea Over Suspec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.