Open Menu

Stagnant German Growth Clouds Eurozone Economy

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Stagnant German growth clouds eurozone economy

Flatlining German growth figures on Friday contrasted with positive performances in France and Spain, adding to worries that the traditional manufacturing powerhouse could become a drag on the eurozone economy

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):Flatlining German growth figures on Friday contrasted with positive performances in France and Spain, adding to worries that the traditional manufacturing powerhouse could become a drag on the eurozone economy.

Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) stagnated between April and June, while inflation remained high, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis.

The figure was worse than expected by many observers, with the analysts surveyed by the financial data firm FactSet betting on a 0.3-percent rebound.

It followed two quarters around the turn of the year in which German output shrunk, sending Europe's largest economy into recession.

While zero growth in the second quarter means the German economy has technically exited recession, Friday's figures were preliminary and could still be revised down when final data is published later.

The limp performance will do little to quell doubts about the state of the German economy, which was hit hard by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sharp rise in energy prices.

The disappointing result put Germany behind eurozone peers France and Spain, which both reported positive figures in the second quarter.

The French economy -- the eurozone's second biggest -- posted a surprise 0.5 percent rise in GDP. Spanish growth came in at 0.4 percent, slower than in the previous quarter, but still better than expected.

But the smaller Austrian economy fared even worse than Germany, shrinking 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

The European Union's statistics agency is due to publish growth data for the whole eurozone on Monday.

- 'Twilight zone' - Germany "seems to be stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession", said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at ING bank.

After shrinking by 0.4 percent in the last quarter of 2022 and 0.1 percent over the first three months of 2023, the German economy looked in a dismal state.

Output was 0.2 percent smaller in the second quarter of 2023 than it was a year ago, according to calendar-adjusted figures from Destatis.

Germany's winter recession coincided with a contraction in the eurozone as a whole. But while the currency bloc was expected to bounce back in most places, Germany's struggles looked set to continue.

"For the third quarter, the overall signs are pointing to contraction again," said Jens-Oliver Niklasch of LBBW bank.

"In all probability, a negative result for GDP growth will be recorded for 2023 as a whole." In France, the strong showing came despite a fall in household consumption. The result was boosted by exports, the manufacturing industry and energy production.

The robust growth is a boon for President Emmanuel Macron's government at a time of multiple domestic political challenges.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL the performance as "remarkable".

The slight dip in Spanish growth -- 0.4 percent in the second quarter, down from a revised 0.5 percent increase seen in the first three months of the year -- was due in part to the poor performance of the country's drought-hit agriculture sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Poor Russia Europe Agriculture France German European Union Bank Germany Spain April June All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram proce ..

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram processions

10 minutes ago
 WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with ..

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with Japanese media outlets

32 minutes ago
 G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on ..

G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on climate crisis

14 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to co ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheik ..

14 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

2 hours ago
German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

14 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power ..

Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power Fleet for Africa

14 minutes ago
 Fed Inflation Tracker PCE Matches Retreat in Broad ..

Fed Inflation Tracker PCE Matches Retreat in Broader US Consumer Price Gauge

14 minutes ago
 ExxonMobil Q2 profits fall to $7.9 b on lower comm ..

ExxonMobil Q2 profits fall to $7.9 b on lower commodity prices

10 minutes ago
 G20 environment ministers race to reach climate co ..

G20 environment ministers race to reach climate consensus

10 minutes ago
 India Mulls Creating National Alternative to SWIFT ..

India Mulls Creating National Alternative to SWIFT - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business