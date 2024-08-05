Open Menu

Stagnant Rainwater Injurious To Cotton Plants

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM

The agriculture experts said that stagnant rainwater is injurious to cotton plants. Therefore, the farmers should ensure removal of rainwater from cotton crops during monsoon season

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that stagnant rainwater stops the respiration process in the plants which caused fall of flowers and cotton bolls.

He said that the growers should listen to weather reports regularly and ensure drain out of rainwater because it caused wilting of the plants if remained stagnant in the field for more than 48 hours.

They should make a drainage line on both sides of the crops which could help immediate and easy removal of rainwater, he said and added that the growers should also apply 2 kilograms urea fertilizer along with 200 grams potassium nitrate, 300 grams boric acid, 250 grams zinc sulphate, 300 gram magnesium-jessium sulphate in 100 liter clean water and apply it on the crop on weekly basis after draining rainwater.

The farmers should also apply one bag of urea or ammonium nitrate (CAN) fertilizer per acre when the soil became half dried after rain.

The pests can also attack after increase of humidity in the air during monsoon season. Hence, the farmers should concentrate on regular pest scouting of their crops to save it from major damage, he advised.

