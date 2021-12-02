UrduPoint.com

Stakeholders Advise To Comply With Track & Trace System On Sugar Sector

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:10 AM

Stakeholders advise to comply with Track & Trace System on sugar sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Wednesday advised all the chambers of commerce and industries, all trade bodies and trade associations to strictly comply with the legal requirements of Track & Trace System on Sugar Sector in order to avoid any legal repercussions.

The advice was sent to stakeholders through a letter issued by the Project Director, Track and Trace System, FBR, said a press statement issued by the board.

In the letter, FBR has referred to Sales Tax General Order No.05 of 2021, wherein it was notified that no sugar bags, for the current crushing season 2021-22, would be allowed to move out from a production site and the factory premises or warehouse without affixation of tax stamps and Unique Identification Marks (UIMs) with effect from November 11, 2021.

The board has highlighted in the letter that all supply chain operators including distributors, wholesalers, dealers and retailers were also required not to accept or receive and sell any sugar bag, of current season, without tax stamp affixed on the sugar bag.

In case of non-compliance by any of the supply chain operator, Penal action would be initiated against them in accordance with the provision of Sales Tax Act, 1990.

