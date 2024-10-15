Stakeholders Advocate Documentation Of Mine Workers
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) President, Frontier Mines Owners Association (FMOA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sherbandi Khan Marwat has called for the registration of all mine workers to make them entitle for due rights of social and labour welfare.
He made this call while speaking during a joint session on ‘Documented Mining Economy’ initiated under the auspices of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with State Life Insurance Corporation here on Tuesday.
He said that out of 200,000 mine workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only 65,000 have been registered either with Employees Old-Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) or Minerals Department of the province.
He stressed need for bringing all of the workers under the documented regime, so that they may get due rights of social and labor welfare. He added that the State Life Insurance should come up with solid proposal of ensuring optimum coverage to the mine workers while addressing their problems, including the mobility and frequent job switching.
The step, he said will also help the mine owners retain their workers for considerable time period while the safety and social needs of employees are assured.
Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Khattak (Area Manager, State Life Insurance Co.) and his team, held a detailed discussion with FMOA cabinet members on the importance of social/insurance benefits for mining sector of KP.
Mr. Hafizullah Khan (Manager, SMEDA) emphasized upon the need of bankability of SMEs engaged in mining sub sector, so that this important segment can join the provincial and national mainstream.
The participants appreciated the SMEDA for initiating dialogue of this long desired intervention. It was also reiterated by the participants that in order to make the mining entities bankable, this is essential to declare mining as an industry. It was decided to continue joint efforts more aggressively in the future.
APP/aqk
