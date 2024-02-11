'Stakeholders involvement in policy making vital for economy'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman's (FTO) Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis

has called for taking stakeholders into confidence in the policy-making decisions as it would

not only helps strengthen the economy and leads to transparency but also yields tangible

benefits of sustainability of policies in Pakistan.

Sharing his views in a think-tank session on 'The impact of taking stakeholders into confidence

in policy making decisions' here Sunday, he added that stakeholders' active involvement

in policy making process would definitely assure better outcomes.

The diverse socio-economic landscape and complex governance structures necessitate

a comprehensive approach that considers the perspectives of various stakeholders, including

the public sector and private sector especially the chambers of commerce and elected trade

bodies, he suggested.

The Coordinator said that policymakers could ensure that decisions were made in a manner

that was transparent, accountable, and reflective of the needs and interests of the business

community and the people, asserting that it would foster trust between the public and private

sector, thus enhancing the legitimacy of policies and minimizing the risk of resistance or opposition.

He argued that different stakeholders bring diverse expertise, experiences and perspectives

to the table, which could enrich the decision-making process and lead to more informed and

effective policies. He said stakeholders could help build consensus and garner support for

proposed initiatives. "Once the stakeholders are taken into confidence and their concerns

are addressed, they are more likely to support and cooperate with the implementation of policies,

leading to smoother execution and achieving desired results".

Meher Kashif Younis added that stakeholders could improve the effectiveness and sustainability

of policies by tapping into local knowledge and resources.They have invaluable insights into the

ground realities and can give their input on how policies can be tailored to better suit local contexts

and needs. This bottom-up approach ensures that policies are more responsive, adaptive, and

sustainable in the long run, he concluded.