Open Menu

Stakeholders Meeting On 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) and USDA Jointly Organised a two-day stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) and USDA Jointly Organised a two-day stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project'.

This project aims to enhance productivity through the efficient use of fertilizers and to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Addressing the inaugural session Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik, the Minister for the Ministry of National food Security and Research emphasized the importance of integrated nutrient management to increase crop productivity.

He highlighted that the 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' can play a crucial role in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing crop productivity through the implementation of scientifically-backed fertilizer management strategies.

Chairman PARC, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, reiterated the significance of the Fertilize Right Pakistan Project in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing crop productivity in Pakistan.

Dr.Ali appreciated the continuous support of USDA in grooming the agriculture sector of Pakistan through different projects.

The event was also attended by a USDA delegation, comprising five visiting scientists from Washington D.C., who actively participated in the proceedings.

Representatives from USAID, Agronomists from ICARDA Morocco, a large number of scientists from International Centers and Pakistan’s National and Provincial institutes participated in the meeting.

USDA lead scientist and team leader Dr Abiola Adeyemi and ICARDA Country Manager Dr Abdul Majid briefed the participants about Fertilize Right Project.

The two-day planning sessions witnessed stakeholders and collaborating institutions presenting their respective workplans, igniting profound discussions and deliberations aimed at devising an effective implementation strategy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Washington Agriculture Lead Morocco Muhammad Ali Gas Event From

Recent Stories

Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate ..

Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices

2 minutes ago
 SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leaka ..

SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper

2 minutes ago
 26000 fruit plants distributed among communities t ..

26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..

8 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

8 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cs ..

ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off

7 minutes ago
 FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion ti ..

FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February

7 minutes ago
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resour ..

PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance

8 minutes ago
 Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Me ..

Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker

8 minutes ago
 Promotion of latest technology imperative to incre ..

Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqra ..

1 hour ago
 Indictment in £190 mln case deferred

Indictment in £190 mln case deferred

1 hour ago
 HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr ..

HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr Jamal

1 hour ago
 Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region

Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business