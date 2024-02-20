Stakeholders Meeting On 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) and USDA Jointly Organised a two-day stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project'
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) and USDA Jointly Organised a two-day stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project'.
This project aims to enhance productivity through the efficient use of fertilizers and to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
Addressing the inaugural session Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik, the Minister for the Ministry of National food Security and Research emphasized the importance of integrated nutrient management to increase crop productivity.
He highlighted that the 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' can play a crucial role in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing crop productivity through the implementation of scientifically-backed fertilizer management strategies.
Chairman PARC, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, reiterated the significance of the Fertilize Right Pakistan Project in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing crop productivity in Pakistan.
Dr.Ali appreciated the continuous support of USDA in grooming the agriculture sector of Pakistan through different projects.
The event was also attended by a USDA delegation, comprising five visiting scientists from Washington D.C., who actively participated in the proceedings.
Representatives from USAID, Agronomists from ICARDA Morocco, a large number of scientists from International Centers and Pakistan’s National and Provincial institutes participated in the meeting.
USDA lead scientist and team leader Dr Abiola Adeyemi and ICARDA Country Manager Dr Abdul Majid briefed the participants about Fertilize Right Project.
The two-day planning sessions witnessed stakeholders and collaborating institutions presenting their respective workplans, igniting profound discussions and deliberations aimed at devising an effective implementation strategy.
Recent Stories
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices
SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off
FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance
Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker
Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqra ..
Indictment in £190 mln case deferred
HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr Jamal
Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region
More Stories From Business
-
FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February7 minutes ago
-
DG AARI inaugurates early cotton cultivation2 hours ago
-
Europe stocks mainly climb after China rate cut2 hours ago
-
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government4 hours ago
-
PSX gains 4.49 points4 hours ago
-
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan's fish export after recent amendments in Inspection Rules 19984 hours ago
-
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations4 hours ago
-
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 150 per tola to Rs 214,4504 hours ago
-
Tractor assembling grew by 67.21% in first of FY 2023-245 hours ago
-
Delegation of Management Course Officers Visits SCCI5 hours ago
-
China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy4 hours ago