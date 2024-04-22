Open Menu

Stakeholders Must Work Hard To Achieve Cotton Sowing, Production Targets

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Monday that all stakeholders needed to work hard to achieve cotton cultivation and production targets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Monday that all stakeholders needed to work hard to achieve cotton cultivation and production targets.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in which the owners of the pesticide industry met him. In the meeting, the owners of the pesticide industry presented their suggestions for the maximum cotton cultivation. The private sector owners offered to provide technical assistance regarding cotton cultivation and other maintenance issues.

The Secretary said that Agriculture department would run cotton campaign more diligently than last year.

During the cotton season, crop advisory would be issued to the farmers, he added. He said that digital monitoring of the field activities of the field staff of the Agriculture department was also being started from May 1st. He said it was hoped that in today's meeting, the decisions made between Agriculture department and the private sector would be implemented for the welfare of the cotton farmers while appreciating the presence of the owners.

He said that public private sector would yield encouraging results, which would not only make the farmer prosperous, but also stabilize the country's economy.

More Stories From Business