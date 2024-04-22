Stakeholders Must Work Hard To Achieve Cotton Sowing, Production Targets
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Monday that all stakeholders needed to work hard to achieve cotton cultivation and production targets
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Monday that all stakeholders needed to work hard to achieve cotton cultivation and production targets.
He said this while presiding over a meeting in which the owners of the pesticide industry met him. In the meeting, the owners of the pesticide industry presented their suggestions for the maximum cotton cultivation. The private sector owners offered to provide technical assistance regarding cotton cultivation and other maintenance issues.
The Secretary said that Agriculture department would run cotton campaign more diligently than last year.
During the cotton season, crop advisory would be issued to the farmers, he added. He said that digital monitoring of the field activities of the field staff of the Agriculture department was also being started from May 1st. He said it was hoped that in today's meeting, the decisions made between Agriculture department and the private sector would be implemented for the welfare of the cotton farmers while appreciating the presence of the owners.
He said that public private sector would yield encouraging results, which would not only make the farmer prosperous, but also stabilize the country's economy.
Recent Stories
UK Education delegation visits HEC
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana
NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran
Open Kachari held in Larkana
NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound
WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote
Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers
Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident
CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA
Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari
More Stories From Business
-
Academicians appreciate Finance Minister going ahead with tobacco tax reforms2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Chinese company issues carbon-neutral earphones3 hours ago
-
Current Account records surplus of $619 mln in March2 hours ago
-
Stock markets rally, oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Session on Islamic Banking held at UoM2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
U.S Consulate celebrates 20th anniversary of English Access Scholarship Program4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 523 points2 hours ago
-
Markets bounce as Middle East fears ease, US inflation in view2 hours ago
-
Performance of BFC reviewed5 hours ago