Stakeholders Review Loopholes In Mineral Processing Sector

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 07:54 PM

A meeting to discuss loopholes in the mineral processing sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held here, with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Investment Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair on Thursday

Those who participated included mineral sector specialists, academia and public sector working in the various sub-sectors.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak and Vice Chairman KP-BOIT Said Mahmood, faculty of Islamia College and National Centre of Excellence in Geology, University of Peshawar, Mining Engineer Dr. Brig Sarfraz, mine owners and officials from the Mines and Minerals Department and SMEDA also attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed in detail by mineral sector specialist Dr. Brig Sarfraz Ali regarding the potential of the mines and minerals sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the sector offers unique opportunities for domestic and international investors to earn maximum returns on their investment owing to better connectivity, leading to value addition in the export of minerals and employment generation in the province of KP.

KP has not been able to benefit from its natural resources due to a lack of skills, technology, and knowledge in mineral processing and then taking it to national and international markets, also due to the wastage of this resource as a result of traditional modes of exploration and use of obsolete machinery.

During the meeting, it was concluded that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade, (KP-BOIT) would be the focal body to conduct future meetings regarding improving and enhancing minerals processing in KP and also to collaborate with related bodies.

Furthermore, it was decided that all the suggestions will be presented to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for value addition in the mineral sector of the province.

More Stories From Business

