Stakeholders take part in discussion on environment, forestry, fisheries development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Environment Malik Amin Aslam and Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht co-chaired the fourth session of development talks series regarding environment, forestry and fisheries sectors, here at the Punjab Planning and Development board office on Tuesday.

The objective of the talks was to include the input of private stakeholders in the ADP (Annual Development Programme) Formulation 2021-22, to support the environment, forestry and fisheries sectors. Environmental analysts and lawyers, experts from different institutes, and representatives from public departments from all over Punjab participated in the session.

From upcoming environmental and forestry policies, upgradation, and ideas for environmental protection were discussed, and the experts shared their thoughts and comments on the prevailing provincial issues of their sectors with their viable solutions. The key objective of the talk series was to bridge the gap between private and public sector before preparing and finalizing ADP 2021-22.

The advisor to prime minister on environment said that Punjab's special focus on these sectors was highly appreciable.

"We must also make sure the active participation of our youth in this regard as they have new ideas that may contribute to provincial and national growth.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that Punjab had already allocated sizeable funding for both sectors. The productive input of all stakeholders had great importance and "we will add the valuable feedback in finalization of the ADP 2021-22." Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal said, "Development series was actually our initiative of inclusive budgeting that targets the result-oriented talks with our stakeholders."He added that the government of Punjab believed that GDP contribution of forestry and fisheries sectors could be increased with the strategic planning and currently they were in the execution phase.�Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary Environment Zahid Hussain, Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Member Environment P&D Board Dr Muhammad Abid Bodla and other representatives also joined the session.