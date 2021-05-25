UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stakeholders Take Part In Discussion On Environment, Forestry, Fisheries Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Stakeholders take part in discussion on environment, forestry, fisheries development

Advisor to Prime Minister on Environment Malik Amin Aslam and Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht co-chaired the fourth session of development talks series regarding environment, forestry and fisheries sectors, here at the Punjab Planning and Development Board office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Environment Malik Amin Aslam and Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht co-chaired the fourth session of development talks series regarding environment, forestry and fisheries sectors, here at the Punjab Planning and Development board office on Tuesday.

The objective of the talks was to include the input of private stakeholders in the ADP (Annual Development Programme) Formulation 2021-22, to support the environment, forestry and fisheries sectors. Environmental analysts and lawyers, experts from different institutes, and representatives from public departments from all over Punjab participated in the session.

From upcoming environmental and forestry policies, upgradation, and ideas for environmental protection were discussed, and the experts shared their thoughts and comments on the prevailing provincial issues of their sectors with their viable solutions. The key objective of the talk series was to bridge the gap between private and public sector before preparing and finalizing ADP 2021-22.

The advisor to prime minister on environment said that Punjab's special focus on these sectors was highly appreciable.

"We must also make sure the active participation of our youth in this regard as they have new ideas that may contribute to provincial and national growth.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that Punjab had already allocated sizeable funding for both sectors. The productive input of all stakeholders had great importance and "we will add the valuable feedback in finalization of the ADP 2021-22." Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal said, "Development series was actually our initiative of inclusive budgeting that targets the result-oriented talks with our stakeholders."He added that the government of Punjab believed that GDP contribution of forestry and fisheries sectors could be increased with the strategic planning and currently they were in the execution phase.�Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary Environment Zahid Hussain, Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Member Environment P&D Board Dr Muhammad Abid Bodla and other representatives also joined the session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab Lawyers May All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

50 minutes ago

Ombudsman's intervention gets years old water supp ..

54 seconds ago

Tarand vows struggle for constitutional rights of ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

57 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.