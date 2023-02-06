UrduPoint.com

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) Launches Sahar Women's Account

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) launches Sahar women's account

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) has launched a special bank account for Women named 'SC Sahar Women's Account'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) has launched a special bank account for Women named 'SC Sahar Women's Account'.

This innovative facility will cater to the evolving needs of the Bank's female customers and reflects Standard Chartered's focus on financial inclusion and empowerment of women.

The SC Sahar Women's Account will enable women to avail services that include but are not limited to, no initial deposit or minimum balance requirement, free debit card and cheque book issuance, with free account statements and bank certificates. This account can be conveniently operated through the Bank's 24/7 digital banking.

The account is also offered to Business Customers, along with a 'waiver' on installation charges and monthly fee of 'Straight-to-Bank' (S2B) payment platform designed for businesses where the user can make payments and track business transactions, even on the move.

SC Sahar Women's Account, is also available in Islamic Banking.

SC Sahar's asset products offer rate breaks on personal finance and cashback on credit card. Fee-waiver on 'home finance' processing fee can also be availed, along with amazing giveaways.

The SC Sahar asset proposition includes 'Easy Credit' (Revolving-Finance) at preferential rates and corporate card for business owners. Through the SC Sahar wealth proposition women may avail specialised advisory services on investment and insurance products, along with cash backs on mutual funds and discount on insurance investments.

Saadya Riaz, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank, said, "SC Sahar Women's Account facilities are based on advanced financial technologies to provide financial security, digital accessibility, and economic freedom to the largely unbanked female population of Pakistan. We hope to inspire them to manage their own finances through regulated banking channels, by availing a wide range of benefits and opportunities. We are enabling Pakistani women to unleash their true potential and make valuable contribution to the nation's progress.

To facilitate client experience, female staff (Sahar Champions) have been deployed at customer touch points such as SCBPL branches and our contact centres. SC Sahar Women's Account holders can also access video tutorials for financial literacy and banking products.

