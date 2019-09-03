Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) announces to launch program to empower girls with skills

The Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) announced on Tuesday the launch of its Goal program in Islamabad in collaboration with non-profit business partner Right To Play with aim to empower girls through combination of sports and life skills

Together, both entities will implement sports and life skills training to empower and equip young girls with the confidence, knowledge and skills they need to be integral economic leaders in their families, communities and societies.

Earlier, the Goal program was launched in Karachi in 2016 and since it's launch, the Bank has impacted more than 11,000 adolescent girls' lives in Pakistan.

Goal was Standard Chartered's leading education programme that provides financial literacy, life skills and employability training to young girls across its footprint.

Several studies have shown that investment in girls positively affects GDP growth rates. A World Bank study in 1999 demonstrates that increasing the secondary education of girls by 1 per cent results in an annual income increase of 0.3 per cent per capita.

Educating girls and giving them the tools to shape their own future has an incredible multiplier effect on economic growth.

It leads to increased prosperity not just for individuals but for their communities and their societies. It provides returns for decades.

Commenting on the launch, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of SCB Shazad Dada said, "I am proud to announce the expansion of Goal to another city in Pakistan. There was massive hidden potential waiting to be unlocked for girls across the country. By expanding the reach of our Goal programme to Islamabad, we will be able to cater to even more girls and young women. We hope to provide them with the right tools and knowledge to make informed choices as they move into adulthood, and to empower them to be more active economic participants in their communities".

It was worth mentioning here that Goal's training curriculum was based on five modules: 'Be Money Savvy' focuses on financial education (how to save, invest and open a bank account); 'Be Yourself' imparts effective communication skills; 'Be Healthy' builds knowledge on health and hygiene; 'Be Empowered' teaches girls how to be confident, authentic and stand up for their rights; and 'Be Independent' focuses on providing vocational training to girls to enable them to be financially empowered.