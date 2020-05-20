UrduPoint.com
Standard Chartered Contributes US$ One Million For COVID-19 Emergency Relief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:19 PM

Standard Chartered contributes US$ One million for COVID-19 emergency relief

Standard Chartered Pakistan has contributed USD1 million to Red Cross and UNICEF programmes that are providing emergency relief to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Standard Chartered Pakistan has contributed USD1 million to Red Cross and UNICEF programmes that are providing emergency relief to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, USD300,000 will be contributed to the Red Cross for the provision of urgent medical support and USD700,000 to UNICEF for the immediate protection and education of vulnerable children, said a press statement issued by the bank.

These donations are part of Standard Chartered PLC's USD10 million pledge � USD5 million to Red Cross and USD5 million to UNICEF � to support COVID-19 emergency relief activities in Asia and Africa.

Working across several countries, the Red Cross and Red Crescent will support activities such as the provision of primary and secondary health care, communication of protection measures, provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff and volunteers, and the distribution of food and care packages for those impacted by COVID-19.

UNICEF will focus on activities such as the provision of remote education via TV, radio, online and mobile platforms and child protection measures, including alternative care arrangements and family tracing services for children separated from their families due to COVID-19, training of social workers to conduct home visits to vulnerable children for mental health support, and alternative care and protection services for children of parents or caregivers affected by COVID-19.

